More Obituaries for Joyce WALDE
Joyce WALDE

Joyce WALDE Obituary
WALDE, Joyce Ann 82, of Cullman, AL, formerly of Springfield & Nelsonville, OH, passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Joyce was born in Catawba, OH on May 15, 1937 daughter of late Ida (Gillespie) Booher & late Ralph Rafferty. Joyce was a homemaker, bred Cockapoos & loved family. She is survived by daughters & spouses Debbie & Don Clem of Urbana, OH, Penny & Don Johnson of Murphy, NC. Surviving siblings are Leon Rafferty, Evelyn Rafferty, Rosie Alleshouse & Patty Stanley; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, & 6 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Edward C. Walde & son Edward E. Walde. A gathering of family & friends to be held Sat. March 7 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Hall, 37 S. Chillicothe St, S. Charleston, OH 45368, visitation at 2:00, service at 3:00. Father Joe Boysel officiating.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
