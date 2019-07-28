Home

WELLS, Joyce Marie Age 88, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Joyce was born June 3, 1931 in Middletown, OH to the late John and Florence Kinder. Joyce is survived by her children, Amy (Clif) Valley, Patrick (Angie) Wells and Joe (Jackie) Wells; grandchildren, Sam, Joanna, Aaron, Ashley, Kimber and Aubrey; 5 great-grandchildren; twin sister, Joann (Lester) Creekbaum. Along will her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Emerald Max Wells; four brothers, Eugene, Jack, Kenny and Joe Kinder. A visitation for Joyce will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral ceremony will occur Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in Journal-News on July 28, 2019
