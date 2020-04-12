Home

WENDELN (Weckesser), Joyce Ann Age 72 of Miamisburg, OH passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 20, 2020. Joyce was born on September 14, 1947 in Dayton, OH. She was a 1965 graduate of Julienne Catholic High School, worked numerous secretarial positions and retired in 2015, after 17 years of service, as a relay operator for the deaf. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Elizabeth (Sieverding) Weckesser and a brother-in-law, James Frantz. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Thomas Wendeln; daughter, Beth Wendeln; brother, Jerome (Indra) Weckesser sisters-in-law, Sister Mary E. Wendeln CPPS, Janet (Gary) Woodall, Connie (Dennis) Grosjean, Carol Frantz and Margie (Dan) O'Neil; Numerous nieces & nephews. She liked knitting & crocheting, which she gave away to other people. She was a very kind, charitable, and an extremely organized person who had a great love for dogs. A Memorial Mass, in Joyce's memory, where she was a long time member, is pending at the St. Henry Catholic Church, (the date & time) will be announced at a later date. Joyce requested her body be donated to the WSU School of Medicine. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd, Dayton, OH 45458. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
