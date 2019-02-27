|
WILSON, Joyce A. Age 85 of Dayton, formerly of Greenville and Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb, 24, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1934 in Dayton to her late parents, George & Icie (Shanks) Friedline. Joyce is survived by her husband of 66 years, Worley Wilson; 2 daughters, Karen (Dick) Williams of Wilmington, Ohio, and Dawn Lee Lovas of Dayton; 2 sons, Brian Wilson of Spencer, Ohio, and Steve (Christine) Wilson of Columbus, Ohio; 2 grandsons, Kevin (Kristen) Beireis of Springboro, Ohio, and Matthew Beireis of Wilmington, Ohio; and great-grandson, Dakota Beireis of Wilmington, Ohio. Joyce was a 1952 graduate of Kaiser High School and worked as a Grant Writer for the Darke County Commissioners. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, and family get togethers. Special thank you to the staff at for their care and support. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Rogers' Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Procession will follow the visitation to Holp Cemetery where a graveside service will be held. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019