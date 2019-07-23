BOYD, Juanita L. Age 80, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 17, 1939 in Blue Diamond, Kentucky and moved to Ohio when she was a young girl. She was employed as a housekeeper at several area nursing homes. Juanita was a member of the Solid Rock Church, and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. The family extends their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Mark Frazer and staff at Summit Family Physicians; Hospice Care of Middletown and Wanda Daniels; Third Floor Nurses at Atrium Medical Center; and many family and friends who cared for her during her illness. Preceding her in death were her parents, Leroy and Sarah Jane (Deaton) Graham; her husband, Russell Boyd in 2015; step-mother, Martha Graham; and one sister, Alma McQuinn. She is survived by one son, Roy (Lynn) Boyd; one granddaughter, Sophia (Kenny) Hensley; one sister, Sandra (Johnny) Rogers; step-brother, Bob (Judy) Couch; step-sister, Anna Lee Begley; several nieces, nephews, and those she consider her children and grandchildrenthe Hatton, Kinzer, Morgerson, Robinson and Miller Families; and other extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Solid Rock Church, 903 Union Road, Lebanon, Ohio 45036, (Just east of Monroe and I-75), followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Darlene Bishop officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Madison Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044, or to the Children's Ministry at the Solid Rock Church. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com. Published in Journal-News on July 23, 2019