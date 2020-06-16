Juanita BROWN
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, Juanita "Nita" Of Dayton, Ohio, was born July 29, 1942. The clock stopped for Nita on June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Sumlin; father, Johnnie Sumlin; and sisters, Jacqueline Wills and Aziza Ali (Johnnie Mae Dowdell). Fun-loving Nita graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, class of 1960. She retired from the Veterans Administration, after 32 years of service as a supervisor in the Dietary Department. Nita leaves to cherish her memory, three sisters, Creola Madden, Eva M. Sumlin, and Gwendolyn Sumlin, all of Dayton; one nephew, Rodney (Monica) Sumlin (Dayton); four nieces, Kim Starks (Albuquerque, New Mexico), Dr. Regina R. Gullette (Dayton), Cassandra E. Starks (Dayton), and Dr. Marketa Wills (Tampa, Florida). She is also survived by one aunt, Verneta Thomas (Detroit, Michigan). Visitation will be observed at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, FRIDAY, June 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., until time of service at 2:00 p.m. All visitors are required to wear a mask. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Service
02:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved