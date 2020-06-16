BROWN, Juanita "Nita" Of Dayton, Ohio, was born July 29, 1942. The clock stopped for Nita on June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Sumlin; father, Johnnie Sumlin; and sisters, Jacqueline Wills and Aziza Ali (Johnnie Mae Dowdell). Fun-loving Nita graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, class of 1960. She retired from the Veterans Administration, after 32 years of service as a supervisor in the Dietary Department. Nita leaves to cherish her memory, three sisters, Creola Madden, Eva M. Sumlin, and Gwendolyn Sumlin, all of Dayton; one nephew, Rodney (Monica) Sumlin (Dayton); four nieces, Kim Starks (Albuquerque, New Mexico), Dr. Regina R. Gullette (Dayton), Cassandra E. Starks (Dayton), and Dr. Marketa Wills (Tampa, Florida). She is also survived by one aunt, Verneta Thomas (Detroit, Michigan). Visitation will be observed at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, FRIDAY, June 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., until time of service at 2:00 p.m. All visitors are required to wear a mask. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.