Juanita BUCKNER
1930 - 2020
BUCKNER, Juanita COOKEVILLE--Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita L. Buckner, age 89, of Cookeville, will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Rev Mike Head will officiate. Interment will follow in Cookeville City Cemetery. Her family will receive friends Sunday, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 precautions, social distance measures will be observed. Mrs. Buckner died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Bethesda Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 17, 1930, in Algood, TN, to the late Thurman and Allie Mae Judd Loftis and was a graduate of Algood school. Juanita was a precious lady and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and husband, Donald, have been members of Cookeville First Baptist Church for over 28 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Jack, Billy and Kenneth Harris and Lloyd Loftis. Mrs. Buckner is survived by her husband of 70 years, Donald Buckner; daughter, Debbie (Patrick) McMichael of Springboro, OH; sons, David (Tawnya) Buckner and Mike (Shauna) Buckner, all of Cookeville; ten grandchildren, Jonathan Zimmerman, Sara (Shrishail) Nashi, Patrick (Samantha) Bucker, Matthew (Kara) Buckner, Andrew (Abby) Buckner, Stephen (Megan) Buckner, Jacob (Claudia) Buckner, Courtney (Justin) Pearson, Arielle (Ryan) Hall, and Joshua Buckner. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cookeville Rescue Mission, 1331 S. Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38506 or at www.cookevillerescuemission.org. Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111. Share memories and condolences at hhhfunerals.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 AM
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
JUL
6
Interment
Cookeville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
59 N. Jefferson St.
Cookeville, TN 38501
931-526-6111
