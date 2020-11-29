1/
Juanita EASTERDAY
1920 - 2020
EASTERDAY, Juanita Marie

A spry and creative lady with a gift for being a good listener, Juanita Marie Easterday, age 100, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, November 23rd, 2020, at her home in Trinity Community of Beavercreek.

Juanita was born September 29th, 1920, to Mary Christina Sophir (Red) and Herman Collins. She grew up in a family of five girls and loved big family Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas gatherings as a result.

Juanita was interested in both how things are made and in making things. She loved quilting, often sewing them by hand, she liked throwing clay pottery, and she enjoyed

creating beautiful Japanese ink paintings. She was a crafty and creative lady. Juanita also loved to travel. She enjoyed

going on cruises and traveling all over the USA in the RV with her husband, Jim. She loved square dancing and Big Band

music, more evidence of her spunk and love for life.

She will certainly be missed by many, but after 100 years of full and vibrant life, she is now in the arms of all those who passed before her, husband, James Oliver Easterday; her

parents; her siblings, Mary Irene Armstrong, Lorene Julia

Weaver, Ino V. Armstrong, Herman Edward Collins, Hazel B. Calvin, Joseph William Collins; and granddaughter, Shawn Marie Easterday.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Leesa) Easterday, Neil (Rita) Easterday, W. Elton (Lisa) Easterday, and Elaine (Dwaine) Beaver; grandchildren, Benjamin Easterday, Shawn Easterday, Buster Easterday, Lisa Herman, Dawn Easterday Robinson, Catherine Easterday, Clay Easterday, Anna Easterday,

Matthew Beaver, and Michael Beaver; 10 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/

or Trinity Community of Beavercreek, 3218 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440 or https://www.unitedchurchhomes. org/ways-to-give/donate/.

The family will not hold services at this time to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, friends and other loved ones are invited to use Juanita's online Book of Memories to send condolences, plant a tree, share stories, and upload

photos of her at connerandkoch.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conner & Koch Funeral Home

