1/
Juanita GARRISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARRISON, Juanita Ruth

Age 91, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Juanita will be joining her beloved husband of 64 years, Gene.

Juanita is survived by her son, Geof (Kathy); daughters Layne, Nancy (Arnie), Gayle (Bob); grandchildren Brian (Kim), Beth (Mike), Kristen, Annette (John), Bryan (Amy), Peter, Matthew and Emily; great-grandchildren Sierra, Graham, and

Christiana. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Barbara, daughter Dianna and daughter-in-law Donna and their families.

She'll be greatly missed by Patches, her beloved cat.

Preceded in death by her son-in-law Chris, nephew Chris, great-grandson Kameron.

Juanita was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed traveling, quilting, playing cards and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

A private family visitation and funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 24 at 1 PM with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Friends & family are welcome to attend the 1 PM virtual visitation and funeral service, and condolences may be left at www.schlientzandmoore.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Juanita's memory to Hospice of Dayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved