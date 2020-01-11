Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Macedonia Christian Church
California Rd
Okeana, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Macedonia Christian Church
California Rd
Okeana, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita GILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita GILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita GILL Obituary
GILL, Juanita Joyce Age 82 of College Corner, Ohio passed away on January 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Doug; her children, Steve Gill, Mike (Stacey) Gill and Susanne (Jay) Ganshirt; grandchildren, Stephanie, David and Eric Gill, Jace, Livia and Lance Ganshirt; one brother, Carl (Sandra) Frank; three sisters, Phyllis (John) Ittel, Jackie Waggoner and Pamela Combs; and many other nieces and nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at Macedonia Christian Church, California Rd., Okeana, OH 45053 on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of service at 1 PM. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -