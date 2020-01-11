|
|
GILL, Juanita Joyce Age 82 of College Corner, Ohio passed away on January 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Doug; her children, Steve Gill, Mike (Stacey) Gill and Susanne (Jay) Ganshirt; grandchildren, Stephanie, David and Eric Gill, Jace, Livia and Lance Ganshirt; one brother, Carl (Sandra) Frank; three sisters, Phyllis (John) Ittel, Jackie Waggoner and Pamela Combs; and many other nieces and nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at Macedonia Christian Church, California Rd., Okeana, OH 45053 on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of service at 1 PM. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 11, 2020