HOUSLEY, Juanita Age 91 of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born August 16, 1928 in West Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lester and Edna (Noel) Stamm. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Stamm. Juanita is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, Herbert Housley; children, Sherri (Terry) Fanning, Tom (Cherie) Housley; grandchildren, Brooke (Sean) Kuhns, Jonathan (Zoe) Zarndt, Abbe (Larry) Mathews, Kelli Housley, Katrina (Jordan) Riggle; 15 great grandchildren; as well as numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation (10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146) in Juanita's memory.Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019