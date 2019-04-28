|
JACKSON (Pendleton), Juanita A. Age 81, passed from this life, Saturday April 20th, 2019 at the Sanctuary at Wilmington Place. Preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Panzie Pendleton and brothers Tom and Charles Pendleton. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 60+ years, Bailey Jackson Jr., children, Rita Jackson, Roslyn Taylor (Rodney), Roderick and sister Georgia Burns of Cincinnati, OH. Grandchildren: Jasmine, Roderick Jr., Rhej'a, Rhy'ss, Rhiana, Rhi'on and great grandson Jaiden and special daughter LaChelle. Juanita retired from USPS in 2003 after many years of faithful service. Homegoing will be celebrated Monday, April 29th, 2019 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Oh 45402 @1:00 pm. Rev. Chance Clark officiating. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Internment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019