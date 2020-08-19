1/1
Juanita JONES
1930 - 2020
JONES, Juanita P. Age 90, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Born on May 8, 1930, in Dry Ridge, KY to Mary Sechrest & Richard Griffin. She worked at White Tower Restaurant for over 15 years and retired from the Univ. of Dayton, Supv. in Food Service, after 20 years of service. She leaves to cherish her precious memory, husband of 61 years, William R. Jones; 2 daughters, Anita (Daryl) Smith and Willa (Lawrence) Smith; 2 grandchildren, Regina (Matthew) Smith-Weiner and Bryan Smith; longtime friends, Louever Lewis and Wilma McGee, and a loving host of family & friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heartland Hospice Care. Due to COVID-19, a small immediate family service will be held on Aug. 20, Fr Benjamin Spear- Hardy officiating. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. If desired, online condolences may also be sent to www.thomasfunerals.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
