JORDAN, Juanita M. Cornett 88, of Liberty, IN, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Liberty. Survivors include her son: Donald Cornett and his wife, Janis of Hamilton. Funeral services 2 p.m. Monday at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, 312 West Union Street, Liberty. Visitation at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, where memorial contributions may be made to the Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. For additional information and features, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2019