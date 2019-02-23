Home

POWERED BY

Services
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
312 West Union Street
Liberty, IN 47353
(765) 458-5151
For more information about
Juanita JORDAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
312 West Union Street
Liberty, IN 47353
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
312 West Union Street
Liberty, IN 47353
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita JORDAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita JORDAN Obituary
JORDAN, Juanita M. Cornett 88, of Liberty, IN, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Liberty. Survivors include her son: Donald Cornett and his wife, Janis of Hamilton. Funeral services 2 p.m. Monday at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, 312 West Union Street, Liberty. Visitation at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, where memorial contributions may be made to the Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. For additional information and features, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now