KIRCHNER, Juanita Mae Age 90 of Huber Heights, went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019. She was a loving, devoted, and caring, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Juanita loved to dance and now can dance in Heaven with the Angels. She was preceded in death by her parent, Frank and Doris Ratliff; beloved husbands; cherished son, Larry Thompson; great-granddaughter, Audrey Rose; and 7 siblings. Juanita leaves to cherish her memory, loving children, Brenda Phillips, Donna (Bruce) Walker, Pam Hoang, and Mark Kirchner; sister, Eileen Jarusiewic; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); 1 great-granddog; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9am -9:30am; memorial service to immediately follow at 9:30am. In care of Newcomer - North Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019
