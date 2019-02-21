METCALF, Juanita Age 78 of Dayton, OH went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, AL. and resided in Dayton the majority of her adult life. She retired from Joe Frank's (Tasty Bird) on W. 3rd St. following many years of service, where she cooked to feed and serve Dayton! Preceded in death by parents, Ruth McFadden Metcalf and Brush L. Metcalf Sr.; brothers: Lister Clay Metcalf of Sheffield, AL, Readus McCoy & Brush Lister Metcalf of Dayton; sisters: Annie Mae Copeland, Teresa Metcalf of Dayton and Donnie Lee McElroy of Chicago, IL. Survived by son: Derrick Craig Metcalf of Dayton; brother, Ralph (Josephine "Rose") Metcalf of Sheffield, AL; sister-in-law, Glendoris "Dodie" Metcalf of Dayton and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of life services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, February 22, 2019 at NEW JERUSALEM MBC, 5565 W. Third St., with Pastor Herman E. Branham, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary