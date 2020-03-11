Home

POWELL, Juanita O. Age 86, of Englewood, formerly of Clayton, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Cypress Pointe Care Center following a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Powell, Jr. & by a brother, Richard Elliott. She retired from the cafeteria at Northmont High School. Juanita is survived by daughters, Pamela (Norbert) Overla, Darlene (Gene) Pease, Donna (Steven) Oswalt and Diana Goodwin; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Elliott & Eric (Maxine) Elliott. At Juanita's request a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020
