|
|
ROBINSON (Conner), Juanita Jane 100, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born in Ohio, daughter of the late George Estle and Mary Conner. She was a former employee of the historically famous Wrens Department Store that was located in downtown Springfield. Survivors included two daughters: Judy and her husband Dan Welch of Franklin, Tennessee; Kaye and husband Tom Mason of Gallatin, Tennessee; and son Douglas and wife Tonda Robinson; eight grandchildren: Gregory and wife, Kathy of Oklahoma City, Darrell Welch and wife Melissa Welch of Chesapeake, Ohio, Bradley and wife Patsy Welch of Franklin, Tennessee; Julia and husband Mike Bartos, of Franklin, Tennessee; Mark and wife Gina Robinson of Powell, Ohio; Tommy and wife Dana Mason of Gallatin, Tennessee; Corinne and husband Travis Kirby of Richland, Texas; Roy and wife Deborah Mason of Castle Hayne, N.C. There were 21 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, October 19th, at 2:30 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to St Jude's Children's Research. Online expression of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 17, 2019