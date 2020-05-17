|
|
TREOLO, Juanita Fawn 85 of Springfield, passed away in her home on Friday May 8, 2020. Juanita was born on July 17, 1934 in Chillicothe, OH. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years Robert Treolo, sister Ethel Jackson Burns, and brother Edward (Sherry) Jackson. She also leaves three sons Michael (Elaine) Treolo, Robert (Shelley) Treolo Jr., and Andy (Andrea) Treolo, seven grandchildren Jason (Jenni) Treolo, Nicole Treolo Osborne, Nolan (Staci) Treolo, Brandon Treolo, Emily (Joe) Treolo, Zachary (Brittany) Treolo, Ben Treolo and Ian (Jennifer) Wulf as well as her nine great grandchildren. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Ada Jackson and her brother Thomas. Honoring Juanita's request there will be no services.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020