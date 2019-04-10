WAY, Juanita Age 87 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Liberty of Colerain Nursing Home. She was born on August 18, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Charles and Mary (Portwood) Burns. She married Marvin Way and together they raised two sons, Charles and David. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Mary Ann Way; two brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her two sons, Charles (Sharon) Way and David (Jackie) Way; seven grandchildren, Kim (Steve) Steigerwald, Shannon (Mike) Wilkerson, Christine (Jason) Thoman, Becky (Valerie Teets) Way, Jenny Way, Jason (Staci) Way, and Michael (Sarah) Way; nine great grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Mt. Healthy, OH 45231 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorials may be made to the . Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary