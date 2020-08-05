1/
Juanita Whited
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITED, Juanita Faith Miller 94, of Riverview, passed away on July 24, 2020. Juanita was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She worked in Dayton, OH, at Univis Lens Inc. and in Fort Lauderdale as a School Bus Aide for Broward County. She was a member of the Krycul Assembly of God. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and singing. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Whited; parents, Albert and Ruth Miller; siblings, Harold Miller, Lwellyn Miller, Gladys Qvick, Donna Rogge, and Phyliss Pence; and son-in-law, James Burns. Juanita is survived by her loving family, daughters, Beverly Burns of Riverview, FL, and Alberta Kay (Tim) Preston of Blakely, GA; sister, Barbara Garrett of Beavercreek, OH; sister-in-law, Martha Whited; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 32 great-great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved