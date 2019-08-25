|
WILCOX (Bohannon), Juanita Erma Age 94, departed this life Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born May 17, 1925 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Eddie and Mamie (Berry) Bohannon. She attended Dunbar High School and retired as manager from the State of Ohio, Montgomery Development Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights. Juanita was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wilcox, (2) sisters, Ruth Griffith and Virginia Woodruff and (3) brothers, Edward, Rayvee and Arthur Bohannon. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra BohannonBailey (Cornelius); (2) grandchildren and (2) great grandchildren, and a host of other loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. MONDAY, August 25, 2019 at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF RIDGEWOOD HEIGHTS, 116 Hanover Ave., with Pastor Rodney Cranford, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019