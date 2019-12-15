|
|
WILLIAMS, Juanita Mae Age 95 of Springfield, passed away on December 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Crown City, Ohio on November 7, 1924 the daughter of Clyde and Mabel (Barry) Williams. She worked as a waitress at The Mill Restaurant for over 30 years and also worked at Mccorra's Italian Restaurant. Survivors include her two daughters and spouses, Dala (Danny) DeWitt and Kim (Carl "Buck") Dean; loving sister, Kay Mammolite; four grandchildren, Aaron (Kristi Wilt) Roberts, J.D. (Amee) DeWitt, Andy "Bear" (Kristin) DeWitt and Jessica (Evan) Bates. She will be greatly missed by her seven great grandchildren; Mason, Aliana, Brodey, Brenner, Dace, Claire Bear, and Hayes. She will also be missed by special niece, Lisa (Brent Wilt) Rittenhouse and her Home Orchards neighbors, Bob and Johnana Leber and Jeff and Kim Keplinger. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Letitia "Tish" Wilson, son-in-law, Ken Wilson, brother, Clyde Carlton Williams, and brother-in-law Ray Mammolite. The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Michael McKee and his staff, the wonder staff, aides, and nurses at the Springfield Assisted Living for the great care she received. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice Care who were her angels. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Victor Brady officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springfield Reginal Cancer Center, 148 W. North Street, Springfield, Ohio 45504 or to Heartland Hospice Care, 580 Lincoln Park Boulevard Suite 320, Kettering, Ohio 45429.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019