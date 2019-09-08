|
HOWARD (Burger), Judi Of Beavercreek, passed away Aug 27th at following a brief battle with cancer. Judi was preceded in death by her father, Howard Burger, mother Connie (Breig) Burger, brothers, Howie & Marty, and her precious son, Stevie. Judi was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her husband, Hargus; children, Debbie (Bill) Patrick, Julie (Mauricio) Garcia, Chris (Mica); grandchildren, Christopher (Katie), Megan, Morgan (Donald), and her honorary grandchildren, Leah & Beau. She was "great-Grandma" to Ryland and "Nanna" to Bentley. She loved her many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and will be most missed by her traveling buddy and third daughter, Kathy Emrick. Judi is also survived by her beloved pets Sophie, Rascal, Jack Sparrow, Sable, Brady, and Buttercup. Judi was a lifelong resident of Dayton. She attended Julienne High School. In addition to raising her family, she worked for many years at Elder-Beerman as a fine fragrance specialist. No one could sell a bottle of perfume like Judi. She loved her hibiscus plants, tending to her gazebo, and caring for her many animals. She adored Elvis and enjoyed going to the casino and having fun. Our hearts are broken so we send her to the angels where she will rest in peace. A gravesite prayer service will be Sept. 12th @ 11:30 a.m., Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or SICSA. To share a memory of Judi or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019