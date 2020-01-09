|
ALBERS (Strouse), Judith Ellen "Judy" Age 80 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She had retired from the Montgomery County Board of Education. Judy was a long time active member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and taught CCD. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and also playing cards and watching old movies. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Luke Albers, sons: Douglas (Mary) Albers of MD, Drew (Jenny) Albers of Springboro, Eric Albers of Englewood, grandchildren: Josh, Zach, Colby, Carley, Carter, Colton, Morgan, Ryan, brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Ivo and Teri Albers of Montezuma, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Wesley and Genevieve (McNulty) Strouse and brother and sister-in-law: Lawrence and Betty Strouse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.) with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) and on Saturday, from 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or to Precious Blood Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020