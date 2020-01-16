|
AMUNDSON, Judith Age 79 of Beavercreek passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born April 26, 1940, the daughter of the late Chalmer and Dagney Taylor. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Taylor, sisters Betty Sikes and Dorothea Brown. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Lee; son Erik (Lori), daughter Kirsten (David) Barton, four grandchildren, Joe, Rachel, Hanna and Emma, brother Donald Taylor, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Upon retiring from many fond years at Mechanical Systems of Dayton, Judy always enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She loved traveling, dancing, shopping and lived life to the fullest. She will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to . The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. A funeral service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Greenmont Oak Park Community Church 1921 Woodman Dr. Kettering 45420. Entombment will follow in the David's Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020