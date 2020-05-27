Home

Judith Ann BAUGHMAN


1943 - 2020
Judith Ann BAUGHMAN Obituary
BAUGHMAN, Judith Ann Spencer Born 3/16/1943. Died 5/22/2020. Parents, Charles and Betty Croghan. Judy leaves behind husband, Thomas Baughman of Huber Heights, OH; son, Donald Spencer of Greenville, OH; daughter, Rebecca Baluyut of St. Charles, MO; sisters, Carolyn Powell of Huber Heights, OH; Pamela Clark, deceased; Debbie Bundy of Dayton, OH. Judy has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Donations to Ohio , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 27, 2020
