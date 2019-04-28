Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
ARTHUR (Valley, Kauffman), Judith Ann 87, of Springfield, Ohio, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Bethany Village, Centerville, OH. She was born December 4, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of L. Ben and Dorothy (Rockenfield) Valley. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1948. She was a member of Lawrenceville United Church of Christ, was active in the Springfield Symphony Chorale and in Music Stage productions as both a costumer and performer. She was also a 4-H Sewing Club leader for several years. She retired in 1994 from SPECO division of Kelsey-Hayes after 26 years of service. Survivors include sons Neil (Tera) Arthur of Kettering, Gary Arthur of Saginaw, MI, daughters Ann Goff of Springfield, and Sharon (Richard) Wildman of South Charleston, stepson David (Kay) Arthur of Galloway, and stepdaughter Nancy Harber of Springfield, 15 grand and step-grandchildren, 25 great-grand and step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Martin (Peggy) Valley of Oro Valley, Arizona, and 3 nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 32 years, Eugene, a son, Roger Dale, and her first husband, H. Wayne Kauffman (father of her children). It was her request that there be no viewing. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center funeral home, 2425 N Limestone St, Springfield, Ohio 45503. There will be a memorial service at the funeral home from noon to 1 pm. Graveside services will be held at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Tremont City, Ohio, following the memorial service for family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the http://www.arthritis.org/ or The http://www.cancer.org/.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
