BOGNER, Judith A. Age 78 of Riverside passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 15, 1940 in Canton, Ohio to the late, Wilfred and Burnette (Caposell) Dudley. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Elwood Bogner; children, Donald (Melissa) Bogner, Kenneth (Debbie) Bogner, Amy (Leroy) White; grandchildren, Leanne (Ryan) Demmitt, Brandi Bogner, Kimberly and Victoria Bogner, Christopher (Chelsey) Bogner, Cassie Bogner, Jessica and Joey White, Michael and Maggie Lindenmuth; great-grandchildren, Christian and Hunter Demmitt, Easton Farrell, Gracie Ward, Rebeckha and Kenny Bogner; son-in-law, Harley( Mindy) Lindenmuth and many other dear family and friends. She received her Bachelor's from Kent State and worked as a teacher. Judy has been a long-time member of Our lady of Rosary. The family would like to Thank the staff of for all of their wonderful care and support over the last several months. The family will greet guests from 9-11am on Wednesday, March 13 at Our Lady of Rosary Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Westbrock Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary