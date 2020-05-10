|
|
BOWMAN, Judith "Judy" Passed away May 2, 2020 at . Judy was born September 8, 1937 to the late Gilbert and Kathryn "Kitty" Bowman. Judy is survived by sisters Bonnie (Jim) Pees and Cheri (Bill) Guy; nieces and nephews Diana, Karen, Tonia, Greg; several great nieces and nephews, and her special friend and caregiver Carol Siciliano. Judy is also survived by numerous friends she has met over the years and was a positive mentor to all who knew her. Judy was a lifelong resident of the Dayton area. She graduated from Vandalia Butler High School and was a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a B.S. in Education. She received her Master's Degree from Miami University, Oxford OH. Judy taught physical education at Fairview High School and was an Instructor of Physical Education at the University of Dayton from 1965-1971. While at U.D., she was the volleyball and women's basketball coach. Judy was coach of the 1969 team that participated in the first Women's Invitational Basketball Tournament and was recognized as First Team in the media guide. Upon leaving the field of education, she became owner of Bowman Food Sales. Judy also spent many summers as camp director of Camp Shawano, a Campfire Girls organization. Judy enjoyed spending time at "The Farm" in Adams Co., Ohio, sharing her love of the outdoors with family and friends. She also enjoyed skiing, traveling, woodworking, gourmet club and spending time at home with family and friends. Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Judy's Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton OH 45420 or to the ALS Foundation P.O. Box 96 Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020