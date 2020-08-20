1/1
Judith BURT
1939 - 2020
BURT, Judith A. "Judy" Judith A. "Judy" (Retter) Burt, age 81, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center, Kettering. She was born on July 23, 1939, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Henry "Hank" and Nellie (Pearson) Retter. Judy is survived by two daughters: Jessica Bankston and Jill Burt (Steve Scothorn); two grandchildren: Tony (Hailee Rittinger) Manfredi and Danielle (Jiri Krejci) Manfredi; sister and brother: Marciel Marcus and James Retter and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Burt on September 4, 2014, whom she married in 1958, and were married for 56 years prior to his passing; sisters: Sharon Retter-Strong and Susan Retter. Judy was a member of Cove Spring Church and Cove Spring Grange. She was a 1957 graduate of Miami Central (Miami East) School. She loved sitting and watching the birds and gardening, but she especially loved her grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at 4PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Cove Spring Church with Pastor Greg Morrow officiating. Family will receive friends from 1-4 PM, Saturday at the church prior to the service. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks are requested. Memorial contributions may be made to Cove Spring Church, 5705 Walnut Grove-Clark County Rd, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cove Spring Church
AUG
22
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Cove Spring Church
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
