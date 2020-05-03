|
|
CHEESMAN, Judith Elaine Miller Pistone Was born on January 21, 1940 quietly departed this life at home in Valrico, Florida on April 17, 2020 after bringing joy to many with her extraordinary spirit. She was a fabulous mother to Maria & Pete Trunzo, Roy Pistone II and Rich & Tammi Pistone. Always a friend and confidante to her grandchildren, Nicole, Samantha, Luca, Jenna, Anthony, Dominick, and Katlin. She dearly loved her four great grandchildren. Judy graduated from Julienne High School in 1958 and the University of Dayton Class of 1962. Cremation has taken place and a funeral mass will be held on a later date. The full obituary can be found at the Serenity Meadows Funeral Home website.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020