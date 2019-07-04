|
|
COFFEY, Judith A. Age 77 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born on February 11, 1942 in Maryville, Tennessee, the daughter of Lee and Montell Huffstetler. Judith is survived by her children, Jeff (Tracy) Coffey and Linda (Ron) Heid; grandchildren, Stephanie (Richie) TerBush and Whitlee Heid; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years, Clarence Coffey; and her sister, Phyllis Tucker. The family would like to thank for their loving care. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 4, 2019