Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith COFFEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith COFFEY


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith COFFEY Obituary
COFFEY, Judith A. Age 77 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born on February 11, 1942 in Maryville, Tennessee, the daughter of Lee and Montell Huffstetler. Judith is survived by her children, Jeff (Tracy) Coffey and Linda (Ron) Heid; grandchildren, Stephanie (Richie) TerBush and Whitlee Heid; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years, Clarence Coffey; and her sister, Phyllis Tucker. The family would like to thank Hospice of Hamilton for their loving care. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now