HUDDLESON, Judith Cox Age 75 passed away July 3, 2019 at with her family at her side. She was born on August 26, 1943 to the late Thomas and June (Burke) Cox. On August 10, 1968 she was married to David M Huddleson who preceded her in death in January of this year. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She retired from the United States Postal Service to spend more time with her family. She was a lover of animals, especially her cats, and enjoyed tending to her garden. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Marilyn Huddleson and niece Deborah Huddleson Brinker. She took great joy in spending time with her family and is survived by her devoted sons, David and Michael, her dear siblings, sisters Joyce (Randal) Thomas and Jeanette Hoskins, and brother Thomas (Rebecca) Cox; her loving nieces and nephews Christopher (Denise) Thomas, Katherine (Travis) Holder, Samantha (Kevin) Hunt, Thomas Cox, Emily (Anthony) Brown, Erin Hoskins, John (Lynn) Huddleson and Kathy (Bob) Meyer and numerous great-nieces and nephews.. Known as "Juju" she is also survived by granddaughters through marriage Rickelle (Alex) Coon and Samantha (Chris) Ginandt and 8 great-grandchildren AJ, Spencer, Emmalyn, Addalyn, Garrett, Declan, Sabastian, and Skyler. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH with burial at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society of Butler County. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on July 8, 2019