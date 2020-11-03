1/1
JUDITH CRISSINGER
1942 - 2020
CRISSINGER

(nee Lundberg),

Judith Ann "Judy"

Judith Ann Crissinger "Judy" (nee Lundberg), age 78 of Centerville, passed away November 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on February 19, 1942, in Cleveland, OH, to the late George and Betty (Andrews) Lundberg. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Allan and Barbara Lundberg; father and mother-in-law, Bud and Millie Crissinger.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Donn Crissinger; daughter, Lori (Bob) Deen; sons, Ken and Jim Crissinger; grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Burianek, Matthew (Jennifer) Burianek, Katie (Vince) Burianek, Kody (Abby) Conley, Cory, Jacob and Aaron Crissinger; great-grandsons, Collin and Bradley Burianek; in-laws, Jerry (Barbara) Crissinger, Patti (Terry) Sullivan, Scott (Debbie) Crissinger and Sherry (Mike) Bryan; special nephews, Todd and Scott Lundberg; special almost daughter, Janet Shearn and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

She loved her family and friends and life itself. It was rare to see her without a smile. After retirement from WPCU at the age of 69 she enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. She always looked forward to her yearly trip to Hilton Head and she was always ready to party. Judy was a huge OSU Buckeye fan and rooted them on to victory.

Thank you to Dr. Korduri, MVH Oncology nurses and hospice for taking good care of her this year.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 2-4 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a memorial service will begin at 4 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Hospice of Dayton and/or American Cancer Society, in Judy's memory.

To share a memory of Judy or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
NOV
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
937-865-8000
