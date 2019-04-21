DUMLER, Judith Ann Age 76 of Beavercreek, OH. passed away Friday April 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dumler in 2015 and a sister, Jenny Rae Bohannon. She is survived by son Gregg (Shelley) of Vandalia, OH.. Daughter Stephanie Dumler of Beavercreek, OH; 2 Brothers, Dan Woolery of Beavercreek and Doug (Rosemary) Woolery of Guilford, IN; Granddaughters Brittany (Mike) expecting great-granddaughter Trujillo and Madison Dumler; Grandsons, Zachary (Meg) Dumler, Ben (Breanna) Dumler, Ashton Dumler and Cody Fryman and great-grandsons, Adrian and Archer. Also, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was the owner of Breitenstraters Beauty Shop where she was a hairdresser more than 40 years. She also worked at Becca's Hair Studio. She was an alumni of Stiver's High School, She was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Reds. She was also a Beloved Christian. Funeral Service 10 am Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton- Xenia Road 45432. Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Visitation 5-8 pm Tuesday April 23rd at the funeral home. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 2451 Chrystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA. 22202. Condolences www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary