Judith DUNN
1944 - 2020
DUNN, Judith Kay Judith Kay Irvin Dunn, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Bethany Village in Centerville, Ohio. Her husband, Gary Dunn, survives. They were married August 29, 1964. Mrs. Dunn was born September 25, 1944, in Clinton County, Ohio. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Dunn is survived by her children, Lori (Robert) Kemper of Waynesville, Ohio, and Darin (Alison Bland) Dunn of Charleston, South Carolina. A graveside service at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington, will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Judith's memory may be made to First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington, OH 45177, Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or Graceworks Lutheran Services, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459-9767. Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Our prayers of comfort for you, Gary, and your family. Judy was a classmate and wonderful lady(especially to put up with you for 56 years). Healing will take time and will strengthen the family.
Bud & Debbie Nichols
Classmate
