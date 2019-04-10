|
FOX (Fabing), Judith Anne Age 75, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born January 14, 1944 in Middletown, OH to Edward and Dora (Gomia) Fabing. She was an office manager for Summit Financial for 15 years. Judith was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cross stitching, knitting and parapsychology. She was a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Middletown. Judith is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Fox of 17 years; son, Stan (Kathy) Margerum; grandchildren, Brandon, Jade, Samuel, Zoey Margerum, Holly (Ben) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Jason Williams, Leah, Clint Roberts. She is preceded by her parents; daughter, Jennifer Margerum-Bennett; uncles, Harley L. (Donna) Gomia, James R. Gomia. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2019