JUDITH GARNER
1936 - 2020
GARNER, Judith A.

83, of Springfield, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Judith was born December 1, 1936, in Salem, Illinois, to Hallie and Edna (Richardson) Seiber. She graduated from Salem High School in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart, Richard, a year later. They then relocated to Springfield where they raised three children. She worked at Key Bank for over 30 years, and later worked at Home City Federal for 10 years. She enjoyed her work at the bank and thrived, ascending from secretary to bank officer. Judith was very creative and enjoyed decorating, crafts, and home fix-it projects. She was a dedicated gardener, designing and creating a beautiful backyard pond with park-like landscape. She is survived by her husband, Richard Garner; three children, Jeffrey (Katy) Garner, Michael (Janet Walsh) Garner and Tamela (Robert France) Chapman; four grandchildren, Alex, Melanie, Devin and Christopher; three siblings, Wanda Ajster, Dale Seiber and Ed Seiber; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas. A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Judith's memory. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
