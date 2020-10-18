1/1
Judith GIRARD
GIRARD (Jumas), Judith A. Age 78, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Springfield Masonic Home, after a long affliction with Alzheimer's disease. Judy, beloved wife and mother, is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Raymond; and, two sons, Edward (Lisa) and Paul. Funeral service 7 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Bro. Tim Cahill officiating. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Monday, from 5 PM until service time at the funeral home. Attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations to Springfield Masonic Home Pathways, would be appreciated for the very high quality care they provided to Judy.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
