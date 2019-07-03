|
GRAY, Judith A. Age 81 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 28, 1937, the daughter of Charles and Mildred Graeser. Survivors include her son, Jeff A. Kapp of New Orleans, Louisiana; two grandchildren, Matthew and Alexis Kapp. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert W. Kapp in 1978, and Donald R. Gray in 2018; a son, Michael Kapp in 2014. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Rev. Edwin R. Beck officiating followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Friday in the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 3, 2019