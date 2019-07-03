Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith GRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith GRAY Obituary
GRAY, Judith A. Age 81 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 28, 1937, the daughter of Charles and Mildred Graeser. Survivors include her son, Jeff A. Kapp of New Orleans, Louisiana; two grandchildren, Matthew and Alexis Kapp. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert W. Kapp in 1978, and Donald R. Gray in 2018; a son, Michael Kapp in 2014. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Rev. Edwin R. Beck officiating followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Friday in the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now