1/
JUDITH HECHT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HECHT, Judith Nell

Age 82 of Oakwood, died Monday, November 16, 2020. Judith is survived by her three children, Michael (Christine), David (Margret), and Ellen and her three granddaughters, Sarah,

Rebecca, and Madison. Judith was a perpetual seeker of knowledge. She received a degree in nursing from Alfred

University as well as two master's degrees: one in American studies and one in library sciences. She was an impassioned storyteller and beacon of curiosity. Her generous nature and moral resolve were infectious, spilling over to all with whom she came in contact. She will be missed. A family-only, graveside funeral service will be held Thursday at 1:00 PM at

Riverview Cemetery. Please contact the family or Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz for information on how to view the service

virtually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wright Memorial Public Library Foundation or the Malala Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved