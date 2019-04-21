|
HELM, Judith C. Age 88, passed away April 12, 2019. She was born in Lima, Ohio to Howard & Lydia Reed. Judy graduated from Lima Central High School in 1949. Judy married Carl W. Helm in 1951. They were married 45 years and lived in Centerville, Ohio. Carl passed in 1997. Judy was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church, was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. Judy had a strong affection for family and had the pleasure of many friends. She is survived by her son David Helm and daughter-in-law Chris of Centerville. Daughter Linda Haun and son-in law Jim of Hilliard. Judy has five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one more great grandchild on the way. Memorial services will be held at Woodland cemetery for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to . Arrangements completed by TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019