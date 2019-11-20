Home

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Oxford Presbyterian Church
101 N. Main Street
Oxford, OH
View Map
HEROLD (nee Diehl), Judith Age 73, passed away November 18, 2019. Judy was born in Belvidere, Illinois, to the late Bruce and Phyllis Hermann Diehl. She graduated from Taft High School in Hamilton, Ohio, class of 1964. Living and raising her family in Oxford, Ohio most of her life, Judy was a very active member of the Oxford community and a member of the Oxford Presbyterian Church, The PEO Sisterhood, and Antiques Group. Judy is survived by Henry G. Herold, Jr., to whom she was married for 52 years, daughter, Heidi Coffman (Dan) and son, Bradley Herold (Cindy), grandchildren, Lauren Herold and Ryan Herold, brother Douglas Diehl (Pam) and sister Wendy Booth (Steve), stepsister, Alice Dobson; nieces and nephews, Trevor Diehl (Jill), Ashley Diehl Vann (J Scot). Judy was blessed with many close friends. She enjoyed being active in the outdoors. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, staff and caregivers at University of Cincinnati Neuro-Science ICU and Hospice of Hamilton for the excellent care they gave Judy. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at the Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Should friends desire, a memorial contribution may be directed to PEO Organization Scholarship Fund, EQ Chapter, 3 Chestnut Hill, Oxford, OH 45056 or Luna Cares Fund, 115 W Spring Street, Oxford, OH 45056. Condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019
