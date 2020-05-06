Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Judith HOSIER


1939 - 2020
Judith HOSIER Obituary
HOSIER, Judith Arlene 80, Springfield, passed away May 3, 2020 in Soin Medical Center. She was born December 17, 1939 in Springfield, the daughter of Louis and Isabelle (Ward) Haynes. Mrs. Hosier enjoyed doing puzzles, drinking coffee, watching television and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by three children; Gary (Mary) Oiler, Lisa Krupp and Tony Hosier, six grandchildren; Brittany (Joe), Joseph, Michael, Nicole (Joe), Tabbitha (Andy) and Jennifer, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, one sister; Linda Collier and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Junior Hosier and her parents. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor officiating. Burial will be in Newcomers Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 6, 2020
