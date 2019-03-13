KILGORE, Judith Age 70, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 8th 2019. She was born Judith Marie Graul on January 4th, 1949 and grew up in Mascoutah, Illinois. She later moved to California where she spent many years before moving to Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marie (Riess) Graul. She retired from Civil Service after 37 years of service in 2007. She was an avid Bengals fan and loved to spend time with her family. She is survived by her three sons John of Vacaville, CA, Joseph (Terri) and Jeremy of Dayton, OH. Seven Grandchildren Justin, Victoria, Amber, Xena, Payton, Tyler & Alaina. One great-grandchild Ethan, with one more on the way. She is also survived by her three brothers James (Debbie) of Maine, twin brother Jerry (Shauna) and John (Cindy) of California. She will be cremated and a memorial service will held in the following weeks for friends and family to gather and share their precious memories of her. Judi will be greatly missed by family and friends. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary