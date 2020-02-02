Home

KRAUSS, Judith A. Age 80 of Englewood, passed away January 26, 2020. She retired from Stroop Medical as a Registered Nurse. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She loved animals, plants, and gardening. She is survived by her children: Patricia (Charles) Gilmore, Kathy (James) Hosmer, and Michael Krauss, grandson: Bryan (Stephanie) Carnes, great-granddaughter: Elle Carnes and great-grandson Mason Carnes, brother: Jimmie Ray Brummerstedt, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Carl "Butch" Krauss, parents: Walter Ray and Roma Brummerstedt, and grandmother Mary Catherine Cushman. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or AMVETS. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020
