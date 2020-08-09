1/1
Judith KUCHARSKI
KUCHARSKI, Judith L. "Judy" 73, of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness. She is a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School and Sinclair Community College. Judy worked for the City of Dayton and retired from LexisNexis. She was a long time parish member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Dayton. Judy was a devoted wife and mother who treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her days spending time with her children at Philipps Aquatic Club every summer and watching them play sports throughout their school-age years. She will be remembered by many as kind, thoughtful, selfless, and very happy. Her smile and laugh were contagious. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, John; 3 children, Amy (Jeff) Steininger, Todd Kucharski, and Kevin (Audra) Kucharski; grandchildren, Kyle, Keira, and Calvin Steininger, and Eliot and Ian Kucharski; sisters, Maggie (Dan) Kraus, Tess (Tim) Hall; and brother, John (Monica). She is preceded in death by her father, John, and her mother, Juliana. A walk-through visitation will be held 4-7 PM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton OH 45415. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in her memory. Online condolencees and memories may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
