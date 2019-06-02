LAMMERS (Hough), Judith Ann Age 78, passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019. Judy was born in Springfield, OH on October 24th, 1940. She was the daughter of Helen Francis Glover Hough and Russell George Hough. Judy attended Springfield High School before graduating from Wittenberg University in 1962, with a double major in History and Spanish. She was member of Delta Zeta Sorority. In 1962 she married Melvin B. Lammers who preceded her in death in 2018. Judy is survived by daughter Laurel Lammers Smallwood, son-in-law Tony Smallwood, grandchildren Michael, Indigo, and Bella Smallwood, sister Kay Spangler, many nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved cat Dancer. Many thanks to her Hospice care givers during her illness. In addition, Judy was under the watchful eyes of dear friends and neighbors Sherrie Davidson, Joanne Martin and Lisa Deiscoe whose care and concern made Judy's final years brighter. With Judy's passing, the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds lost a very loyal but none-the-less critical fan. Judy loved baseball but when her teams played poorly, she was quick to point out their collective and individual flaws. One day before her passing she lamented that, "Votto's swing is so messed up, that's why he's not hitting." And "The Indians window to win a championship has closed." Judy knew baseball. Judy was also a voracious reader and writer of romance novels and acted as an editor for an international on-line writers club. Judy loved science fiction movies and TV shows including Star Trek, Star Wars, and Dr. Who. She was an expert bridge player who was joined in monthly spirited games with dear friends, Pat Hardman, LaVerne Will, and Mary Jean Bauman. Judy also loved playing the board games Why and Acquire with freinds Dave and Sue Brungart and then more recently completely dominating her kids and grandkids in those games (although grandson Michael was becoming serious competition). Judy will be missed for her love of family, her wit, her intelligence, and special talent of belly dancing which she performed for a limited audience of family and her many cats. The cats particularly enjoyed Judy's performances. A memorial service will be held Saturday, at 1:00pm on June 8, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH. Family will greet friends following the service until 4pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary